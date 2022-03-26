How to turn your garden into a bird's haven

news, local-news,

This article is the sixth in a series by Sue Baker from Dunbogan Bushcare and the National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch, partner groups in the Restoring Natural Values of the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park Habitat Corridor Project, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust. The grant funds of $129,333 will be used to restore biodiversity through major weeding and planting works over four years. A few simple steps can make your garden a bird haven. In turn, birds will pollinate your plants, provide natural pest control, birdsong and joy. Shallow bird baths placed off the ground away from cats, in a shady spot to keep the water cool and placed next to foliage that small birds can escape into are a key attraction. A variety of shapes, sizes and depths will cater for a variety of birds. Shallower is better than deeper. Baths, however, will do more harm than good if not kept clean, algae free and regularly topped up with freshwater. Algal growth is worst on terracotta surfaces. Baths with glazed surfaces have little algal growth. A good cleaning combo is a scouring pad and bi-carb soda. This applies also to bird feeders, although wildlife experts strongly discourage the feeding of native birds. It is vitally important not to feed any birds with bread or other similar human foods including feeding cooked fish and chips to seabirds. It's not doing them a favour, but rather can kill them. So too can sunflower seeds, sometimes found in large amounts in bird seed mixes. High in fat, birds love them and will seek them out and in the process miss out on the protein, vitamins and minerals that they need. Mincemeat should never be on the menu as it sticks inside bird bills. Our plants and birds evolved together so best to plant local species; most non-native ornamental species don't provide the food that birds and insects need. A detailed guide to local species is Indigenous Plants of Greater Taree, produced by Mid Coast Council, available for download. Plant nurseries can give advice. Port Macquarie Landcare has a native plant tube-stock nursery - see www.landcareportmac.com.au/plant_list. Planting a variety of layers - ground covers (e.g. purple coral pea, native violets), native grasses (e.g. barb-wire grass, kangaroo grass), rushes (e.g. lomandras,) vines (e.g. native clematis, wonga vine, wombat berry), shrubs and trees will cater for all. Small birds are declining, predation by cats being one major factor and loss of habitat another. Wrens, finches, and robins love densely planted lower layers. Shrubs and trees that provide nectar, seed, shelter, and host insects include wattles, bottlebrushes, tea trees, banksias and paperbarks. Lilli pillis, tuckeroos and blueberry ash are excellent fruit providers. Some great information sources on 'everything-birds' are www.backyardbuddies.org.au, www.birdsinbackyards.net, YouTube - Australian Garden Habitats for Small Aussie Birds and at www.renew.org.au/Gimme Shelter: Birdscaping. Also at that website is an excellent article Nurturing Nature When You're Designing a New Home or Renovation. And remember the things we've looked at in previous articles: using compost, mulch and leaf litter that can be scratched around in for insects, avoiding use of poisonous, harmful chemicals and baits that travel up the food chain, and using organic sprays and fertilisers instead. You might even think about nest boxes. Dunbogan Bushcare Group (Monday mornings) will be planting 1600 rainforest seedlings in May. For information phone 6559 7134. Friends of the Pilot Station (Tuesday mornings) phone 6559 6740, and Friends of Kattang phone 0412 743 883.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/6c400217-d275-4088-b973-c553224b8d01.JPG/r0_274_1268_990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg