Australia's cost of living has risen sharply since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine and the devastating floods across NSW and Queensland. From buying groceries to paying rent, the high cost of everyday items has had a devastating impact on the Camden Haven community and businesses. Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson, Theo Hazelgrove, said the homeless crisis has become more dire due to the rising cost of living. "The disposable income for people hasn't risen in accordance with the cost of living," Mr Hazelgrove said. "People are falling behind in droves because of this, not just one or two, but families are being forced out onto the streets because they can't pay their rent anymore. "There's 39 people who are homeless here at the moment that we know of, 24 are in motor cars, several are in tents, and there's some people sleeping in shop arcades. "The charities are overwhelmed, we're going to be running out of money and kindness from people soon, and we won't be able to cope." The Camden Haven Community at 3 helps people who are homeless, lonely or in financial difficulty. Mr Hazelgrove said the high cost of living has been devastating for families who are in this situation for the first time. "A lot of them have never been in this situation before, and they don't know what to do or who to turn to. "It's a sad situation to see nice families, who once contributed to the fabric of society, now in a position where they have been forced out onto the streets because they can't pay their rent. "They need our help now, we have to start looking after the bottom half of town first and that is the homeless and the needy." Local businesses have also been impacted by the high cost of everyday items such as food, rent and fuel. Lake Cathie's café Caramels at Cathie owner, Simon Collins, said he has been forced to cut back on buying his usual food stock due to the price increase. "Everything is slowly increasing now, so we're not buying certain things because we just can't afford to," he said. "All fruit and veg have gone up, and the coffee retailers are talking about how all the coffee beans are about to go up as well. "All the meats have gone through the roof, so we have to start using cheaper cuts, or we just won't use them at all. "We buy a lot of stuff from Woolworths too and even just the everyday stuff, whether it's soap, detergent, paper towels, all of it has just shot up in price, and it can just cripple a business if you're not careful." Mr Collins said he has also been forced to increase food and coffee prices to absolve some of the high costs. "If we do use the meat, we have to pass on the increase to the customers, which means we have had to change our menus and charge more just to make a profit," he said. "We try to stick within the lines between the best and worst food stock, so we don't have to put our prices up too much." Although Mr Collins said the café is doing okay now with the new changes they have made, he said that could turn quickly if the situation continues to stay the same. "At the moment we can live off what we're doing, but it's not until people start tightening up to the point where they can't afford the luxury of their coffee each day or their lunch once a week, that's when I think we will feel it. Mr Collins said the community has been understanding of the price increase at the café, and he hopes the situation eases soon for everyone. "I think people understand, they're in this situation as well, and I think we are all mindful of the high cost of everything and the reason for it. "I just think the whole cost of living in general is devastating for everyone, and I honestly don't think we can keep going on like this for much longer, something has to give."

