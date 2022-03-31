Federal government invests $100 million on influenza vaccines

news, local-news, Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, Influenza vaccinations, Coalition government, National Immunisation Program, Endometriosis funding

The federal Coalition government is investing more than $100 million for influenza vaccines to protect Australians most at risk this winter. We have secured vaccines (about 9.5 million doses) to cover all eligible people through the National Immunisation Program. Those eligible include: Influenza vaccination is particularly important this year. With the easing of international and domestic public health measures arising from the COVID-19 global pandemic, a resurgence of influenza is expected. Record funding for endometriosis Women and girls living with endometriosis will soon have access to improved diagnosis, care and treatment, with the federal Coalition government announcing new specialised endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics in every state and territory. Through the 2022-23 Budget, a record $58 million will be provided under the National Action Plan for Endometriosis to improve diagnosis and primary care support. Endometriosis has a profound impact on about one in nine Australian women and girls, with symptoms different from person to person, but commonly impacting on family and social life, work and study. RFDS and federal government in record 10-year partnership The federal Coalition government and the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) will enter into a record 10-year strategic partnership, worth nearly $1 billion, to provide more certainty for regional, rural and remote patients who rely on the critical aeromedical service. Until today, agreements between the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the federal government have been four-year agreements. This new 10-year strategic partnership recognises the vital role that the RFDS plays in the lives of Australians. To support the partnership, the Morrison-Joyce government is committing additional funding of more than $80 million over the next 10 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/H4rQr3kwJCDkT9nukzGYK/73ffce1a-25a2-42ee-a03b-038a7260b538.jpeg/r0_23_3400_1944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg