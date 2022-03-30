Camden Haven community helps their own with Return and Earn initiative

news, local-news,

Turning Point Camden has recently found a way to help support its clients, while caring for the environment and reducing litter. The community welfare drop-in centre has started fundraising through container returns to help fund its vital services, including emergency food relief. Co-ordinator Davina Smith said that using the Return and Earn container deposit scheme presents an accessible way for the whole community to support the centre. "It seemed like a fantastic opportunity for families and individuals to participate without it really impacting their busy schedules and a great way to involve children," she said. "We are seeing a growing shift in families who are encouraging their children to look outwardly at the world around them and how they can make a positive impact. Recycling and caring for others does just that." When members of the community deposit their empty bottles and cans at local TOMRA Reverse Vending Machines, they can donate their 10c refunds directly to Turning Point Camden. Since mid-2021, nearly 9,000 containers have been donated, raising nearly $900. The funds raised go mostly towards non-perishable food items for the centre's Crisis Food Pantry. Families or individuals in need can select the groceries they need to the value of roughly $50. "These families are so very grateful to the community that supports them, knowing that there is help out there when they need it most," Ms Smith said. "It helps motivate them to continue to reach out until hopefully their circumstances improve." As well as emergency food relief, the centre provides services, including mental health and domestic violence support, to assist people in their next steps once their immediate needs are met. Ms Smith said that the centre is very conscious of sustainability and recycling in general, and so fundraising through Return and Earn has been a good fit with their ethos. "We work collaboratively with other organisations to minimise waste, whether it is clothing, material support or food," she said.

Camden Haven community helps their own with Return and Earn initiative