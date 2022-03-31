news, local-news,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has received $80,000 from the State Government's Crown Reserve Improvement Fund, for biosecurity improvements on four council managed locations. The funds will be used to expand on biosecurity compliance and ecological restoration works currently underway at the following council managed sites: Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will be engaging contractors to undertake work at these reserves - in conjunction with local volunteer groups, who have always been an integral part of maintaining these sites. The Crown Reserve Improvement Fund (CRIF) provides financial support for the development, maintenance and improvement of Crown Reserves. The funding helps to ensure we have well-maintained community spaces - which contributes to the cultural, sporting and recreational life within our region. Port Macquarie Hastings Council director Community, Planning and Environment, Melissa Watkins, said the investment is exciting as it will help to continue work with key stakeholders in protecting the biodiversity of our region - as well as ensuring the ecological restoration of well-loved spaces. "This funding brings huge benefits the community by providing safe, healthy environments for us to enjoy," Ms Watkins said. "It protects the vital ecosystems that make our beautiful region so unique. "It will also support the incredible efforts of volunteer groups all around our region, who invest their time and energy into maintaining these sites - as well as other key partners, including NSW Local Land Services and NSW Government Land Managers across the north coast, who are guided by the framework and direction of The North Coast Regional Strategic Weed Management Plan." Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the funding will help preserve these areas for the community. "The funding has been secured for local projects this year under the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program to maintain and upgrade local reserves as well as facilities located on them," she said. "This will provide our community the opportunity to use and enjoy these facilities for years to come as well as protecting our local ecology to keep the public reserves healthy and functional through weed management." The project begins in March and will be completed by February 2023. This project is proudly supported by the NSW Government under the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/a0888552-4d48-474b-8166-a159a2e3e11a.JPG/r0_147_2048_1304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council awarded funding for ecological restoration projects