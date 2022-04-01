community, Earth Logic Incorporated, Hastings Farm Gate Tour, Port Macquarie Hastings Sustainability Network

The Hastings Farm Gate Tour will be run under a new not-for-profit association, Earth Logic Incorporated, from 2022 and beyond. The annual event, which began in 2013, is a celebration of quality locally grown produce. The tour allows residents and visitors to experience farm life across the Hastings, Port Macquarie and Camden Haven region on a self-drive tour over the June long weekend. Port Macquarie Hastings Sustainability Network (PMHSN) representative Steve Lockhart said for the long-term viability of the event, the PMHSN made the decision that they needed to find an organisation to take on the event as working with a dependence on volunteers was not a sustainable model. The PMHSN remains a key partner in the event. "This is an incredibly valuable event for the region's food producers," Mr Lockhart said. "Having a dedicated organisation in charge of the event will foster growth and education about where our food comes from, and why the way it is grown is so important." Originally a Landcare initiative, the Hastings Farm Gate Tour was brought back to life in 2021 due to demand from the community and work by PMHSN volunteers. This event ran over the three days of the June long weekend and provided 230 carloads of visitors, with about 840 individuals, the opportunity to experience local produce and regenerative practices by touring 16 farms and sustainable businesses. Delegates could see sustainable food production in progress, and in some cases, buy and consume this produce. The president of the newly formed not-for-profit, Jacqui Murray, said the team was incredibly excited about this new direction for the Hastings Farm Gate Tour. "When you speak to people in the community, everyone who's been a part of it loves the Hastings Farm Gate experience," she said. "It is truly a unique opportunity for urban dwellers to experience first-hand how healthy food is produced. "We are looking to partner with local business as well as the farmers so that the event can be sustainable into the future, and in doing so, avoid volunteer burnout. "We are excited about new initiatives that we can bring to the table to support our local farmers and to educate locals and visitors about sustainable food production." The new team is in the process of establishing the 2022 list of farm hosts. "We're calling on all interested parties to follow our social media pages to stay in touch until ticket sales open in May," Mrs Murray said. A sponsorship package has also been developed to involve businesses in the community to be part of the event's ongoing journey. Visit the Port Macquarie Hastings Sustainability Network Farm Gate Tour webpage to learn more and register your interest.

Hastings Farm Gate Tour looks to sustainable future