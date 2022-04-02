Escaped garden plants and issues they can cause

news, local-news,

This article is part of a series by Sue Baker from Dunbogan Bushcare and the National Parks Association Mid North Coast branch, partner groups in the Restoring Natural Values of the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park Habitat Corridor Project, funded by the NSW Environmental Trust. The grant funds of $129,333 will be used to restore biodiversity through major weeding and planting works over four years. Early in the series we looked at key threatening processes to our biodiversity. One of these is loss and degradation of native plant and animal habitat by invasion of escaped garden plants. Garden escapes make up a whopping 66 per cent of the 2779 introduced plants that have spread naturally in our ecosystems. They may compete for resources, prevent native seedling growth, alter ecosystem processes, and fire regimes and prevent animal movement. Seeds spread from gardens to native bushland via wind, water, animals and vehicle wheels. The worst invasions on the Dunbogan peninsula are from prickly pear, asparagus ferns, mother-of-millions and ochna better known as Mickey Mouse plant. Black-eyed Susan, Indian hawthorn, umbrella trees, ageratum (billygoat weed) have spread from gardens. Visible in flower almost everywhere throughout our region at this time of year is a legume, Senna pendula, known commonly as senna or cassia. It is widely grown in gardens due to its show of yellow flowers. With each plant having hundreds of pods each with hundreds of sticky seeds, it has become one of our most invasive weeds. It took Dunbogan Bushcare many years to clear the dense thickets that were in their sites. Weeds spread from dumped garden waste. Just one pot plant is enough to start a major weed infestation, if not kept in check. The worst example of this at the Dunbogan sites is wandering jew, commonly known as 'trad'. Ornamental aquatic plants dumped into waterways have severely impacted in Australia, one of the worst being water hyacinth, now a problem across the world. Covering the water surface, it depletes oxygen supplies for native aquatic plants and animals. We can all help solve this problem by knowing what the major weeds in our area are. The best information source is the booklet Weeds of the North Coast of NSW, A Guide to Identification and Control, copies available from PMH Council or downloaded from the Internet. Typing Port Macquarie Hastings Council plus weeds into your search engine will take you to a form on which occurrences of invasive weeds or those posing a risk can be reported. Gardeners can help by applying the rule 'know before you buy' to plant purchases - don't be carried away by something that simply looks pretty. Aim to remove weed species from your garden. Focus on planting native species that will increase your garden's biodiversity by attracting native wildlife. Dispose plant waste responsibly in the green bin or local waste transfer station. As a last resort, seeds can also be removed from plants, but this can require a fair bit of work. Later in this series we will profile some of the worst weeds in our area.

