Dunbogan Boatshed and Marina was in clean-up mode after minor flooding coinciding with the high tide on Thursday [March 31]. The team got to work washing the floors and cleaning, with the business open for coffee and cake, as the Camden Haven River receded after the high tide on Thursday morning. Dunbogan Boatshed and Marina owner Damien Lay said they babysat the business on Wednesday night and took the necessary precautions just in case. "It was nothing on last year but we just had to be careful and take the precautions," he said. Minor flooding occurred along the Camden Haven River on Thursday morning after heavy rain caused river level rises along the river and its upper tributaries. Roads affected by water at 9am on Thursday included Edith Street, Ocean Drive, Pioneer Street and Short Street in North Haven, The Boulevarde at Dunbogan, and Lorne Road between Kendall and Lorne, Upsalls Creek Road, and Tipperary Rd and Somersville Road at Lorne. The Camden Haven SES was busy responding to calls for assistance. Meanwhile, Dunbogan Boatshed and Marina is continuing the rebuilding process after the floods 12 months ago but Mr Lay said every day was a step forward.

