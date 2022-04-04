news, local-news,

They again pushed the best surfboat crews from around New South Wales all the way, but Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club finished just short. Their under-23 men's crew managed a semi-final finish at Collaroy Beach and while boat sweep Steve Monaghan was happy, he was far from content. "We're definitely not content and we do need to work on things," he said. "We thought on the day we were definitely going to make a final and then stick it to them in the final because there was a nice calmness, flow and power in the boat." But unfortunately it wasn't to be. The Kockatoos ended up with a boat full of water in the semi-finals which gave away too much ground on their more fancied opponents Coogee, Bulli and South Curl Curl. Subsequently they couldn't achieve the top three finish required to progress to the final. "The way the boys were rowing I was thinking we might get on the podium ... that's how confident I was and that's in some good company," Monaghan said. "That under-23 division is super strong at the moment, but they're on the pace with everyone. We limped into fourth." They did have a little bit of luck along the way with the different alleys faced with varying surf conditions. "There was a little bit of luck getting off the beach and sometimes alley one got the waves, but sometimes alley six got the waves so it was a little bit of a lucky dip but my guys were flying," Monaghan said. "Even if they were a couple of boat lengths behind they were catching them and hitting the line first or second in each race." Wauchope-Bonny Hills are again on the road next week when they head to Queensland for the Australian titles. "We'll have to dodge floods and cyclones so fingers crossed it will be okay," Monaghan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/1d926041-af69-4680-99b8-8118f4c07fd4.jpg/r1_144_828_611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg