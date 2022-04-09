Liberal Nationals government deliver immediate cost of living relief

Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie says 50 per cent fuel excise cut will impact the price of goods as transport costs decrease
The Liberal Nationals government is delivering immediate cost of living relief for families and businesses across our region.
Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the 50 per cent fuel excise cut will flow through to the petrol bowser in coming weeks, which will impact the price of goods as transport costs decrease.
"The government is introducing a new temporary cost of living package to take the pressure off household budgets," Dr Gillespie said.
- One-off Cost of Living Tax Offset - From 1 July this year, more than 10 million individuals will receive a one-off $420 cost of living tax offset. As a result, eligible low- and middle-income earners will be up to $1500 better off for a single income household, or $3000 better off for dual income household.
- One-off Cost of Living Payment - To help Australians most in need, the government is providing a one-off, income-tax-exempt payment of $250 to six million eligible pensioners, welfare recipients, veterans and eligible concession card holders in April 2022.
- Temporary fuel excise relief - fuel excise reduced by 50 per cent for six months.
In addition to these measures, the Budget 2022-23 is:
- delivering more jobs and working towards an unemployment rate below 4 per cent
- making record investments in health, education and other essential services
- building roads, rail, dams and the renewable energy technology that we'll need for our future
- investing in stronger defence, borders and security.
Budget documents are available at budget.gov.au.