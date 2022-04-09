Liberal Nationals government deliver immediate cost of living relief

news, local-news, Dr David Gillespie, Member for Lyne, fuel excise cut, Cost of Living Tax Offset

The Liberal Nationals government is delivering immediate cost of living relief for families and businesses across our region. Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the 50 per cent fuel excise cut will flow through to the petrol bowser in coming weeks, which will impact the price of goods as transport costs decrease. "The government is introducing a new temporary cost of living package to take the pressure off household budgets," Dr Gillespie said. In addition to these measures, the Budget 2022-23 is: Budget documents are available at budget.gov.au.

