Laurieton Public School students have started preparing for the upcoming Lower North Coast trials. Students Darby, Nash and Noah will attend the Lower North Coast league trials on Thursday in the hopes of making it into the Lower North Coast team. Nash has also been selected in the North Coast touch team and will attend the NSWPSSA championship. Preparations are also underway for Will and Amaya as they get ready to attend the Lower North Coast soccer trials next term. Laurieton Public School principal Grant Timmins said it is a great achievement for the students. "I am very proud of the personal endeavors and achievements of the students at Laurieton Public School," he said. "These sporting trials rely on the individual's skill sets, mostly developed through the coaches of weekend sport, parents and the teachers involved with school teams and our sport programs. "We encourage all children at the school to have a go, try their best and appreciate any opportunities that may come their way, whilst consistently demonstrating sportsmanship along the way."

