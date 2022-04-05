news, local-news,

Camden Haven High School students achieved high results after participating in the cattle competition at the Wingham Show on Saturday, March 19. Staff and students departed the school at 5.30am with 15 excited students and five cattle. At Wingham the students spent six hours washing and grooming the cattle to prepare them for showing. A staff member said the cattle will be extremely competitive in the future, given they've only recently been purchased. The students achieved outstanding results within the cattle judging event. Addison Shaw 1st P2 young judges competition, 3rd P2 parading. Luca Pensini 1st P3 young judges champion judge. Maddison Murphy 2nd P3 young judges competition. Ellyse Haladane 1st P4 young judges reserve champion. Madelyn Lenehan 2nd P4 young judges competition. Cody Rutten paraders encouragement award Izzac Gaskin-Hogan paraders encouragement award Mr Shilling said the students, although very inexperienced in cattle showing certainly did themselves and the school proud. He was particularly impressed with the way they came together as a team, to support and encourage each other. The team is now preparing for the Kempsey Show on Wednesday, April 27.

Camden Haven High School students achieve highly at the Wingham Show