Laurieton Men's Shed has been recognised at the recent National Men's Shed Gathering for their assistance during the 2021 flood crisis. Laurieton Men's Shed has won the sustainability category to celebrate the members who, together with local businessman Andrew McCubrae, helped repair water damaged equipment for the Camden Haven community. The event took place at the Australian Men's Shed Association Shedder's Ball Gala Dinner in Albury, NSW. Laurieton Men's Shed president Brian Wood attended the event to accept the award on behalf of the members. Mr Wood said it was a great joint effort between Mr McCubrae and the members. "We did it as a gesture to the community, we couldn't do much of the heavy lifting to get stuff to the tip, but we thought we could rescue the stuff that could be repaired," he said. "Andy organised a collection and distribution centre here in Laurieton, and the equipment and tools were transported up to our shed. "We had members strip, clean and repair the water damaged equipment to return them back to their owners. "We were working five days a week, sometimes six days a week, for about seven weeks to repair the equipment and get it back to the owners to help with the clean up." The 2022 Shed Awards recognise Men's Sheds going above and beyond for members and their communities and individuals for their contributions to the Men's Shed movement. The sustainability award was given to Laurieton Men's Shed for their combined effort to save water damaged equipment from going to land fill. "A lot of people that experienced flooding in the Camden Haven region were not insured for flood damage because they couldn't afford it," Mr Wood said. "We probably saved three truck loads, estimated at $400, 000 worth of equipment, from going to land fill. "A lot of the guys we helped were trades people who had basically lost all of their equipment, so we were able to return it to them in working order so that they could continue to clean up in the flood recovery." Mr Wood said he is proud of the team's achievement. "I am proud on behalf of all the guys who put a lot of effort in to help the community during the floods," he said. "We are pleased to have received the award, and we couldn't have done it without Andy McCubrae and his men who organised the collection and distribution. "If we hadn't have had them, I don't think we would have gotten anywhere near what we were able to achieve, it was a real joint effort."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/e93a51cc-a0b9-42b3-9440-1414dabeef36_rotated_270.jpg/r316_963_2663_2289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg