Recent beach erosion has led to a push within the Lake Cathie community for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to further prioritise coastal protection measures and solutions along Illaroo Road. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Coastal Management Plan must be prioritised or the endorsed Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) implemented so work can start on coastal protection measures along the stretch of road. "The huge and damaging seas and higher than average tides experienced over the weekend further demonstrates that work needs to start as soon as possible on coastal protection measures to protect Illaroo Road properties as well as public infrastructure at Lake Cathie," she said. "The degradation of the sand dunes along this section of the coastline are now only about a metre from the road edge meaning the collapse of the roadway could be as imminent as the next storm surge." The push to find a solution to the erosion along Illaroo Road has been an on-going process for a number of years. Lake Cathie Progress Association president Vern Warner said council's assessment that the proposed revetment wall did not meet community expectations is an example of the process stalling. "It [the revetment wall] is something that the community has been pressing for," he said. "It's the best option forward after looking at 13 other options. "We are very disappointed with how this whole process has been handled." In March council moved a motion at an extraordinary meeting to defer the Illaroo Road stormwater redirection project until an assessment of coastal hazard protection options had been identified. Urgent community engagement was also included in the mayoral minute that was put to councillors on March 7. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council director community, planning and environment Melissa Watkins said council has started community engagement to find a way forward for the project. "Council has recently undertaken community engagement to obtain feedback in relation to any concerns about the proposed stormwater redirection project on Illaroo Road which proposes to reduce erosion at two existing stormwater outlets on Lighthouse Beach to instead discharge into Lake Cathie," she said. "Further, following feedback from the community that the revetment wall as proposed did not meet community expectations, council have engaged consultants to co-design acceptable coastal hazard management options for the Illaroo road area together with the community." The workshops are scheduled to be held in May with an initial information session on April 27. The process of finding a solution for the erosion issue has been frustrating for a number of residents. "The situation is fast becoming dire and residents along Illaroo Road are very angry and distressed that nothing is being done to protect both their homes and public infrastructure," Mrs Williams said. "This issue has been talked about for more than 15 years, yet we are no closer to seeing protective measures undertaken on what is an important public access for hundreds of locals and visitors who use this road every day." Mr Warner said if the region continues to see intense weather events, the erosion will rapidly increase. "If we get another East Coast low come through more of the area around Illaroo Road will wash away and the road will start to slip down onto the beach," he said. "We raised the issue that we were concerned with the amount of erosion with council three years ago. "A lot of residents and people in the Lake Cathie Progress Association feel that it's stalling." For more information or to register for the upcoming information session see council's website: https://haveyoursay.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/illaroo-road-coastal-hazard-protection

