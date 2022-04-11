community, Costa Georgiadis, Autumn Fair, 2022, Lake Cathie Community Hub and Garden, Brendan Woollam, Lake Cathie Community Centre

The Lake Cathie Community Hub and Garden Autumn Fair will be a true community celebration. The April 30 Autumn Fair will feature the community garden's grand opening, along with a barbecue, cake stall, plant stall and workshops. Various outdoor community groups and clubs will be represented and there could possibly be a visit from the ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis. People can also take part in a native bee hotel workshop and garden to table workshop. All proceeds from the day will go towards program development at the Lake Cathie Community Hub. Lake Cathie Community Hub and Garden coordinator Brendan Woollam encouraged residents to support the Autumn Fair. "Come along, see what this amazing community has to offer, connect with various community groups and organisations and become part of the life of the Lake Cathie Community Hub," he said. The Autumn Fair will run from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 30 at Lake Cathie Community Centre in Mullaway Road. The garden's grand opening is set down for 1pm. Volunteers built the Cathie Hub Garden from the ground up with construction starting in early 2021. Fast forward to April 2022 and the garden is flourishing with a myriad of plants from sweet peas to lavender, snow peas, late season cucumbers, okra, lettuce, cucamelons, papaya and a bushtucker garden. The community garden at Lake Cathie is among the programs run through Hastings Neighbourhood Services. The Cathie Hub gardeners maintain the community garden with any surplus produce going to the Food Connect Program at Laurieton. Food Connect offers free rescued food to those experiencing hardship or disadvantage to ensure no one goes without a meal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/3f0b239b-b308-44c5-b408-c0e3b50b476d.JPG/r0_502_3951_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg