news, local-news,

Camden Haven Community at 3 is encouraging people in the Camden Haven area who are homeless or lonely to come to their weekly barbeque for a free meal and to connect with others in the community. The group holds a barbeque every Wednesday at 3pm behind Laurieton United Services Club. Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson Theo Hazelgrove said the weekly barbeque is a way for the homeless, lonely and disadvantaged people in the area to come together and access support. "We've got an amazing situation going on where people in the area now know they can come and access support there, but we would love to see more people who are in need at the event, particularly those who are lonely," he said. "We welcome those who are homeless or lonely, or anyone in the area who needs help but doesn't know how to ask, we would like to encourage them to the barbeque to connect with the community and our support services." Since COVID-19, Mr Hazelgrove said the free barbeques have come back stronger than ever, but the group is always looking to connect with more people in the community who are homeless, lonely or disadvantaged. Along with some free meals that people can take home with them, the group also offers other support resources such as clothes and blankets at the weekly event. "We offer a safe place to connect, where we can bond and build a rapport with people and also provide them with the necessary support that they may require or need," he said. "We provide a free meal, they can also take a meal home with them, and we have a guest speaker occasionally too. If people can't get there, we've also got a bus that can pick them up." For further enquiries about the weekly barbeque, please call 0419 370 076

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/98014e2a-f215-49b3-aca0-19bed1387daa.jpg/r36_0_1258_690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg