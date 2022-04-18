news, local-news, club north haven, flood protection, funding boost, billabong zoo, meals on wheels

Club North Haven has been rewarded for its valuable contribution to the Camden Haven community as it became an evacuation centre during the 2021 flood crisis. The club has received $329,943 in federal funding under the Preparing Australian Communities Program - Local stream, to replace the clubhouse roof and gutters, and install air conditioning and solar panels. Club North Haven secretary manager Peter Negus said the club is very grateful to receive the 'much needed' funding. "We're immensely grateful for the support," he said. "The funding will help replace the club's old existing roof and gutters, it will replace six old air conditioners, and it will replace an old solar system with a new one. "By fixing the gutters and holes in the roof, it stops the leaks that we currently have from the floods. "The renovations will help ensure the club can continue being a safe and vibrant place for everyone as we continue to help and support our local community." Mr Negus said the renovations will help the club with their community support as they assist Camden Haven Community at 3 and Port Macquarie's Make a Difference with their charity work, and it means the club can continue supporting the community during natural disasters. Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie said Club North Haven is a key community evacuation centre and gathering place for Camden Haven. "This funding will deliver important disaster protection and energy efficiency upgrades in the wake of the March 2021 flooding, which highlighted the poor state of repair of the roof and guttering," Dr Gillespie said. "I'm pleased to be announcing funding for seven major projects across the region - ranging from capital works upgrades to community awareness programs about natural disaster preparedness." Under the new funding announcement, Billabong Zoo will also receive $28,760 for a new fire protection sprinkler system, and Port Macquarie-Hastings Meals on Wheels will receive $187, 779 for an emergency preparedness toolkit for older residents.

