Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club paddlers have achieved highly while participating in the Australian Dragon Boat Championships at Adelaide. On Friday, April 7 Dave Napper, Chris Napper, Tash Topschij and Mel Hazelgrove joined with the NSW Northern Region crew in the state vs state events. The team competed in 500m races for mixed 20s, womens 10s, Open 10s and a 1km pursuit race. The crew was selected from paddlers who were located in areas south from the Manning River, up north to Coffs Harbour. Crew members trained together for eight weeks before their event, despite testing weather conditions. Their training paid off and they brought home three silver medals in the mixed 20s, women's 10 and 1 km pursuit race. The Open 10s took out the bronze in the 500m event. There won't be much time to rest on their success, as preparations are already underway for local regattas, starting with Urunga at the end of April. The Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club welcomes new paddlers to the sport to come and try on Sundays at 8.30am. The club has an excellent training pathway to encourage competitive performance, as well as social paddling.

Camden Haven Dragon Boaters achieve accolades at national competition in Adelaide