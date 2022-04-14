Generating bushfire resilience in Laurieton

news, local-news,

A community club that became an evacuation centre during bushfires and flooding has unveiled a new power generator funded by the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund (BCRRF). The Laurieton United Services Club received $120,840 through Stream 2.2 of the BCRRF, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments. State Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the generator would serve the community well. "The old model was outdated and not fit to deal with the demands of an emergency. During the Black Summer bushfires, the Club became a refuge for more than 1200 people who needed help," Mrs Williams said. "It played a vital role in coordinating transport and connecting people with pharmacies, showers and food. Faced with disaster after disaster, this not-for-profit organisation has been a safe and reliable space for our community." "This asset will help the Club provide those vital services again, should it be called upon to do so." Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the Laurieton community would now be better prepared for future flood and fire events. "Our region has been battered by fires, floods and drought," Dr Gillespie said. "We will continue to support communities like Laurieton to upgrade their local evacuation centres and infrastructure. "In the wake of recent flood events, the Federal Coalition Government is delivering over $6 billion in support, including over $2 billion for households and $588 million for community clean-up and recovery efforts." NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said Laurieton United Services Club was one of 173 worthy recipients of funding. "By supporting organisations with strong community ties, we can build a more disaster-resilient State," Ms Cooke said. "The Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund targets social recovery initiatives and preparedness projects, and this is a great example. I'm thankful for the work of organisations that step up in times of need."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/907b2b16-6e73-4d55-893f-9500a27a5384.jpg/r0_345_4032_2623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Generating bushfire resilience in Laurieton