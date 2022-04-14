news, local-news, oysters, easter, harper's oysters, Armstrong Oysters

The Easter holidays are a traditionally busy time for oyster sales. However, oyster farmers are currently under pressure in the Camden Haven as the recent rainfall puts a hold on harvesting in the area. Harper's Oysters co-owner Jack Harper said his business closed on March 25 because the heavy rainfall has reduced the water salinity below state regulation levels, affecting the quality and safety of the oyster meat. "It's been pretty tough, we haven't lost as much as we did in the last flood, but it has been pretty tough this year in regards to the amount of fresh water that keeps coming," he said. Mr Harper said once the river gets a certain amount of rainfall, it has to close as freshwater run-off can deteriorate the quality of oysters as they absorb any contamination in the water. "We have to wait until all the dirt that came from the run-off clears from the water before we can harvest again, then we have to send tests off to hopefully get the river open," he said. Mr Harper said they haven't had the opportunity to sell oysters at Easter time for about three of the last four years. "Easter and Christmas go hand-in-hand as one of our best money maker times, especially in the lead up to Easter so it's a big loss for us. "We can't harvest any oysters at all so we can't fulfill all our sales, we have to cancel orders, and we basically have to sit on our hands and wait until we are able to open again." Mr Harper said oyster businesses in the area have been devastated by the closures. "There's already a lot of businesses around here on their knees just from last year's floods, so for this to happen again, it certainly makes for a stressful time for everyone," he said. "As with any farming industry, you've got to ride the highs and you've got to ride the lows, but at the moment it just seems like there's a lot more lows than there are highs. Laurieton's Armstrong Oysters was forced to close down three weeks ago because of the heavy rainfall. Armstrong Oyster's farm manager Mitchell McDermid said it is too hard to tell when the business can reopen for harvest due to the continuous rainfall. "The river reopened about three weeks ago for about three days and then it closed again. We are hoping to be open in two weeks, but if this rain keeps up it will just keep postponing our return date," he said. "In the meantime, we just can't sell oysters so we lose our sales and we have no income. "It has affected us big time, we haven't been able to sell in a long time and probably won't be able to for a couple more weeks." Mr McDermid said the demand for oysters in the lead up to Easter has put oyster farmers under immense pressure due to the lack of supply. "This isn't the first time we have had to close down, in the last two years we've been open for about three months all up and it really kills us, we struggle big time," he said. "Easter is also one of our biggest times of the year, so to not be open for that has been really tough for us. "We just have a small selection from the days we were able to open and from a supply in Nambucca, but it's just tough to be sending customers away. Seeing the amount of customers who have come in asking for oysters, only for us to say we don't have any has been really hard. "A lot of farmers are copping it big time, we're lucky we are so big in a way, but all the little farmers are struggling big time, and I think it's just been really tough for all of us at the moment."

