The Laurieton and Kendall communities are preparing to commemorate Anzac Day. Laurieton RSL sub-Branch will host the dawn service at 5.30am on Monday, April, 25 at Laurie Park, after a traditional "gunfire" breakfast, serving rum and milk, at Laurieton United Services Club at 4.30am. Those participating in the march ahead of the main service will assemble outside Laurieton United Services Club in Seymour Street from 10am with the march to begin at 10.30am. The main service starts at 11am at Laurie Park. Camden Haven High School captain Mia Bales and vice-captain Sascha Arnberger are set to address the main service. If it is raining, the dawn service and main service will be moved to Laurieton United Services Club. Laurieton RSL sub-Branch membership officer Ian Jackson said it was wonderful to be able to hold the Anzac Day commemorations without any COVID limitations or restrictions. The Kendall RSL sub-Branch will host the dawn service at 5.30am at the Kendall War Memorial Park in Comboyne Street. A wreath will be laid at the dawn service in honour of the Anzacs. Breakfast will be available at Kendall Services and Citizens Club after the dawn service. The march will start at 10am from the bottom on Comboyne Street, and proceed to the Kendall War Memorial Park, followed by the main service. Two students from Camden Haven High School will address the main service. Kendall RSL sub-Branch president Lance Gainey said the dawn service would focus on the Anzacs and the main service would focus more broadly on the men and women who had served their country. The sub-branch will lay a wreath at the start of the main service in remembrance of the departed members of the sub-branch. In the case of bad weather, the Kendall dawn service will go ahead at the School of Arts with the main service relocated to the Kendall Services and Citizens Club.

