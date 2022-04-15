news, local-news, CWA of NSW, Bonny Hills CWA, CWA of NSW 100 year anniversary

100 years of powerful lobbying, delicious cooking and skilful handicrafts were celebrated at Bonny Hills Country Women's Association (CWA) morning tea as members gathered at Bonny Hills Community Hall to plant a cheese tree in the organisation's honour on Wednesday, April 13. Bonny Hills CWA joined Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson, Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie to celebrate the branch's 20th birthday and CWA of NSW's century of tireless work to ensure the welfare of women and children. Bonny Hills CWA president Fran Adams said the tree symbolises the growth of the organisation as they continue their advocacy work for women and children in regional and rural areas. "We chose to plant a cheese tree for our association's 100 year anniversary, every branch in NSW is doing something, whether it is a seat in a park or a chair donation to the maternity ward," she said. "We chose to plant a tree because it will last a long time, and it will grow like our organisation. We just wanted something that would grow and change with us as we continue with our work." Mrs Adams said there is a lot to be proud of in the 100 years of community service. "CWA is like a giant onion, there are many layers, and I'm just so proud of our work. "The most immediate thing is our charity work, all the branches of NSW and all over Australia raise money for women and children, and I think we have certainly come a long way as an organisation." Mid North Coast group vice president and group mentor for Bonny Hills CWA Colleen Yates said CWA branches are the cornerstone of many rural and regional communities. "The whole aim for CWA at the start was to get maternity hospitals for women because at the time the hospitals were so few and far between, and it meant that women were suffering from the loss of their baby to stillbirth," she said. "That was the first thing that had to be fixed, and since then we have moved on to supporting families in rural and regional Australia." Always growing, the branch is keen to attract new, younger members, in the hopes that the Bonny Hills CWA will still be full of energy for their next milestone. "We want to keep growing in our work and in our membership and to continue our advocacy work in rural areas. "We would love to see younger women join us, it's important that we have their input in our work, and any girl can join from basically when they're born, there's no criteria for them to join." Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams celebrated the 100 year milestone with the members of Bonny Hills CWA. "A dynasty of tradition, service and advocacy in our community, I sincerely thank our influential and prominent women from past to present who have established and maintained a dominant brand that is arguably the leading women's organisation in NSW," Mrs Williams said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said she is proud to be a member of the Bonny Hills CWA branch. "It's such a wonderful day, friendships are formed in CWA, and they have a really important function because they lobby for important things," Mrs Pinson said. "If CWA hadn't have started 100 years ago, where they lobbied governments and spoke out about things that are important, we wouldn't have the society we have today. "I think for anyone to live 100 years as an individual is extraordinary, but for an organisation to survive 100 years is quite remarkable, so to be here and share that celebration and excitement with everybody has just been a real joy. "I think we have come a long way in 100 years, but there's still so much more to do, and I hope the younger generation picks up where these ladies will leave off."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/f9116a2e-c47a-412c-97d5-d5d5eef9824c.jpg/r8_0_3012_1697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg