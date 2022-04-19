news, local-news, Lyne, federal election, 2022, poll

Election candidates have been busy spruiking their policies but we want to know what matters to you. The federal election date has been set down for Saturday, May 21. We want your feedback. Tell us your priority issues in our poll, and based on reader results, we will put those issues to the Lyne candidates to answer. If you have additional issues not mentioned in the poll, add them in the "other" section at the bottom of the poll. Candidate nominations close on Thursday, April 21 with the declaration of nominations set down for the next day. Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie, Laurieton, North Haven, Comboyne and Wauchope are in the Lyne electorate. Port Macquarie is in the neighbouring Cowper electorate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/33b50871-24c0-422a-a357-f691b71d7c14.JPG/r0_690_5184_3619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg