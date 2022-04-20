Camden Haven group set to connect transgender community

news, local-news,

Camden Haven resident Ali Challinor wants all transgender people to feel accepted by their community. The 64-year-old is a proud transgender person and is forming a local group to bring transgender people together. Ali works at Coles in Laurieton and her workplace supported the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, by hosting a morning tea and inviting staff to dress up. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams recently recognised Ali in Parliament for the role she played in raising awareness for the transgender community on the Transgender Day of Visibility. Ali said she's received positive feedback since the event. "A lady came into Coles and told me it was great to see 'someone who had enough guts to get out and do something for the community'," she said. The group will hold its first get together at The Nook, North Haven on Saturday, May 7 from 10am. "If we can get people to come out to a place where they feel comfortable and there's other transgender people there, then hopefully they can start to feel connected," Ali said. For more information about the group, please email ali_c@outlook.com.au or call 0411 041 052.

