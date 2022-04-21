community, Carol Irving, musical instruments, floods, 2022, Richmond River High

Students at a Lismore school have a chance to play music again after their instruments were lost in the floods. The generosity of the community has helped out. Richmond River High Campus teacher Anthony Mitchell put out a social media call for donations of musical instruments in the wake of the Lismore floods. Carol Irving saw the social media post and wanted to help. She was overwhelmed with the community response. It all started when Lake Cathie Public School donated spare instruments to help the Lismore school. Then many others came on board with donations. Mrs Irving said the response grew pretty big, pretty quickly. Guitars, assorted percussion instruments, flutes, clarinets, violins and keyboards were among the donated instruments. Mrs Irving said the exercise was not about the monetary value but about giving the kids a chance to play music again. "I'm happy to be able to give students back the opportunity to have an instrument in their hands and continue their musical journeys," she said. Mrs Irving coordinated the donations from the region and took a carload of musical instruments to Lismore on Sunday, April 10. She thanked everyone who supported the cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/0c728e37-2001-48eb-b035-8a6f6cfa294d.jpeg/r0_297_2702_1824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg