Two of the state's most memorable people are being celebrated in the Port Macquarie electorate, with a Blue Plaque being awarded to Nancy Bird Walton and Joseph Laurie. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said it was an honour to have two of the first publicly nominated recipients of the Blue Plaque program important to the history of the Port Macquarie-Hastings. "I'm thrilled to announce that Joseph Laurie is being recognised for his incredible contribution to the history of NSW," Mrs Williams said. "Throughout history, many locals from across the Port Macquarie electorate have made remarkable contributions to the local and wider community, and I am thrilled to see Joseph Laurie and Nancy Bird Walton being recognised with this Blue Plaque." Joseph Laurie was born in West Linton, Peeblesshire, Scotland in 1832. In 1841 the family migrated to NSW and was the first Post Master in Laurieton in 1875. He was a pioneer of the timber industry when he started a mill in 1876 and the first to develop the export of processed timber from Australia. Nancy Bird Walton has strong links to the local community and is well known as a pioneering aviator and the founder of the Australian Women Pilots' Association. She was born in Kew on October 16, 1915, and was only a baby when the family moved to nearby Kendall before relocating to Sydney. Named a Living National Treasure by the National Trust of Australia in 1997, Nancy was 17 when she learned to fly in 1933. Two years later at just 19, she became the first woman in Australia to obtain her commercial pilot's license. Read more: Locals rejoice at Sydney's second airport to be named after Nancy-Bird Walton from Kew Aviation pioneer Nancy dies The NSW Blue Plaques program is similar to the program in the United Kingdom, with 17 people, moments or stories successfully nominated by local communities across the state. Other successful nominations include civil rights activist Charles Perkins and artist Brett Whiteley alongside performers, authors and history makers. Minister for Heritage James Griffin said the Blue Plaques program provides an opportunity to celebrate the noteworthy people and stories that helped to shape NSW. "It's incredibly exciting to see so many diverse stories from around the state come to light through the Blue Plaques program," Mr Griffin said. "This initiative is all about recognising the eclectic characters, personalities and important public figures that have made or become part of the history and fabric of our state. "These 17 people, moments or stories that I'm announcing today were all nominated by their local communities." The initiative is part of a $5 million heritage program, funded by the NSW Government.

