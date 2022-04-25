community, Mia Bales, Laurieton, Anzac Day, main service, 2022

Camden Haven High School captain Mia Bales shared excerpts from her great-great-grandfather's diary in a moving address at the Anzac Day main service in Laurieton. Mia read parts of Private Geoffrey Bell Hughes' personal diary written in 1916. She said her great-great-grandfather, who served with the 5th Field Ambulance during World War 1, carried the diary in his kit to capture daily records of the comradeship and atrocity of war. The excerpts told of the wounded, the fighting, the dead and the toll of being so far away from home. Private Hughes enlisted as a stretcher bearer in 1915 as he didn't meet the height requirements to join the Army. He died in 1929. "My grandnan was only three when her father died as a result of the long-term impacts of being gassed in the trenches of France on the way to the western front," Mia said. "This is the intergenerational impact that war has had on my family. "And this also represents the intergenerational impact war has had on you and your families and is a reason why sharing stories and remembering is so important on days like today." A large crowd gathered at Laurie Memorial Park for the Anzac Day main service on Monday, April 25 after a march from the Laurieton United Services Club. The Laurieton dawn service was also well attended. Laurieton RSL sub-Branch president Allan "Buster" Beatty said Laurie Memorial Park and the cenotaph had its origins in World War I. "All around Australia, we exercise our political, economic and religious freedom but in this place is our soul," Mr Beatty said. "This is where we honour the men and women who have paid for those freedoms." The main service included a short history of the dawn service. Guests, members and families were invited to attend the Anzac Day lunch at Laurieton United Services Club after the main service.

