community, Sue Baker, Dunbogan Bushcare, Friends of the Pilot Station, volunteers

Dunbogan Bushcare group and in particular, Friends of the Pilot Station, need extra Landcare volunteers. The large block of bush surrounding the historic Pilot Station and its habitats, including a healthy patch of endangered littoral rainforest, have been restored over the past 16 years by the Friends of the Pilot Station who work on Tuesday mornings. The spokesperson for the two groups, Sue Baker said: "Sadly this fantastic project will come to an end if new volunteers aren't found. "Restored habitats require regular follow up to keep them in pristine condition as weed seeds are brought in by birds, animals, wind and water. "This means that all the wonderful achievements of this project will go backwards without more community support." Work at the Pilot Station is relatively easy in beautiful surrounds and spans two hours on Tuesday mornings with a cuppa afterwards in the historic boatshed. For more information phone Ian on 0490 038 771. The bushcare group has been working on Monday mornings for 23 years, transforming several degraded habitats and weedy eyesores into thriving natural communities. This includes planting out edge, canopy and patch gaps in littoral rainforest, an endangered ecological community. Ms Baker said extra hands are now needed as the group begins restoration of several hectares of degraded littoral rainforest on the western edge of Camden Head Road. Funded by the NSW Environmental Trust, 1600 seedlings will be planted during May and will need follow up watering and maintenance, adding to the tasks to be undertaken. For information on joining the group phone 6559 7134.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/31348484-65d1-4b2f-9dfa-921ebb9ebc65.jpeg/r0_192_5184_3121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Plea goes out for new Landcare volunteers at Dunbogan