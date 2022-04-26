news, local-news, Lyne, federal election, 2022, poll

You still have time to vote in our poll about what matters to you ahead of the federal election. We want your feedback in a Lyne election priorities poll which will close to voting on Wednesday, April 27. Select your priority issues in our poll, and based on reader results, we will put those issues to the Lyne candidates to answer. If you have additional issues not mentioned in the poll, add them in the "other" section at the bottom of the poll. There are eight candidates contesting the federal election in Lyne. They are, in ballot paper order, Joanne Pearce, (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie, (National Party), Alexander Simpson (Labor Party), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democratic Party), Josephine Cashman, (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Karl Attenborough (Australian Greens). Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie, Laurieton, North Haven, Comboyne and Wauchope are in the Lyne electorate. Port Macquarie is in the neighbouring Cowper electorate. Voters will go to the polls in the federal election on May 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/33b50871-24c0-422a-a357-f691b71d7c14.JPG/r0_690_5184_3619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg