Camden Haven Courier

Meet the locals: Librarian Cassie Rowsell finds her dream job in Laurieton

By Mardi Borg
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven resident Cassie Rowsell is the local librarian in Laurieton. Photo: Mardi Borg

MEET THE LOCALS:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.