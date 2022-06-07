Meet the locals: Librarian Cassie Rowsell finds her dream job in Laurieton

MEET THE LOCALS:
Camden Haven librarian Cassie Rowsell has found her dream job in Laurieton, she says.
Ms Rowsell grew up near Coffs Harbour and moved to North Haven just over five years ago to start working at Laurieton Library.
She started studying to be a teacher at the University of New England in Armidale before realising her calling drifted more towards books.
"I realised towards the end of my degree that teaching wasn't for me," she said. "So, I started to look into being a librarian, and I was just lucky that a job came up at the local library."
"I've always loved books and reading and most of my background is in customer service, so it kind of just all melded together into a dream job.
Ms Rowsell worked at Coffs Harbour's local library for about nine years while completing her library degree online at Curtin University in WA.
"I am in it for the books," she said. "I really love seeing new books, suggesting new ones to people and talking to them about new things.
"My favorite author is Jane Austen. I love the classics, I'm definitely a romance reader. I just love reading about different lives. I find you can almost live other people's experiences through the books, there's a lot to take away.
"The customers are great too. You really get an insight into people's lives just by what they read, it's an amazing job.. and the thing about a public library is that everything we do is for the community, so I think that's pretty special."
Ms Rowsell said the thing she loves most about the Camden Haven is the local community.
"Camden Haven is the most friendly and welcoming area, and I found that, particularly in Laurieton, the town is so attached to the library - they really get to know us and appreciate what we do.
"I live in North Haven and it is such a beautiful area, just walking along the river... it's just such a beautiful place to live."
Ms Rowsell said she's found her dream job right here at Laurieton Library.
"I think being a librarian... that's it for life for me, I wouldn't change it."
