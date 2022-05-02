community, Lake Cathie Community Hub and Garden, Autumn Fair, community garden, Costa Georgiadis, Costa, Brendan Woollam

Hundreds of people supported the Lake Cathie Community Hub and Garden Autumn Fair and community garden grand opening on Saturday. (April 30) The day featured stalls, a garden to plate workshop and native bee workshop, live music, food, face painting, pony rides and pickleball demonstration, and raised awareness about community groups and organisations. The ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis, mayor Peta Pinson and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams officially opened the community garden as part of the celebrations. Volunteers built the Cathie Hub Garden from the ground up with construction starting in early 2021. The garden is flourishing with a range of plants from sweet peas to lavender, snow peas, okra, lettuce, cucamelons, papaya and a bushtucker garden. The community garden was among the attractions on Saturday. Lake Cathie Community Hub and Garden coordinator Brendan Woollam said the event's success was a result of such a mix of "outdoorsy" community groups, organisations and individuals showcasing their passion, sharing their knowledge and inspiring others to make the most of this amazing place we call home. "It was great to see so many members of the community celebrating the special day," he said. Mr Woollam said they were so thankful that Costa gave up his time to be part of the day and celebrate the community garden opening. All proceeds from the event will go towards program development at the Lake Cathie Community Hub. The community garden at Lake Cathie, which is among the programs run through Hastings Neighbourhood Services, is looking to the future with a scraps to soil composting workshop on May 21. The garden will also be one of the venues in the Hastings Farm Gate Tour over the June long weekend. The Lake Cathie Community Hub will soon launch a youth program.

