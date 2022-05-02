news, local-news, agriculture, beef cattle, show judging, Camden Haven, Camden Haven High School

Camden Haven High School's Show Team has returned from the recent school holidays with a haul of exhibitor sashes. The 20 students from Year 7 to Year 12 began their "break" with a trip to the Royal Easter Show in Sydney where they watched a demonstration by former student Shania Madden. Shania was showing for a horse stud and competing in ring events. The students then returned to prepare their Charolais cattle for the Wauchope and Kempsey shows. At Wauchope, the following students performed well in the Oral Presentations, which is where they speak about the cattle they've judged. Two students were also successful at the Kempsey Show. Addison Shaw came first in the Under 14s Parading, while Braizon Sargent, Year 9, was first in the Guess the Weight competition. Agriculture teacher Stephen Shilling said these experiences would not be possible were it not for the dedication of the department's agriculture assistant, River Martin. "Not only did River drive the bus to all events, he worked to prepare the stock on all three public holidays as well as working on the Saturday and Tuesday for the shows - neither of which are his workdays," he said. "It is only with this magnificent level of support and effort... that our students are able to enjoy such rewarding and extensive agricultural experiences." The students will now focus on Wingham Beef Week from May 16 to 20.

Holiday success for Camden Haven High School's Show Team