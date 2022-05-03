Funds to transform Laurieton's Seymour Street

news, local-news, Laurieton, Leslie Williams, Streets as Shared Spaces

Laurieton is to receive $500,000 in the next round of the State Government's "Streets as Shared Spaces" program. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, said the money will be used to turn Seymour Street into a "pedestrian-focused space" as part of the Laurieton Town Centre Master Plan. "[There will be] more public space for the community to sit, relax and catch up with friends, admire new art installations, or even dine al fresco," she said. The upgrade will include a trial to reduce traffic to a one-way shared street. "Streets as Shared Spaces 2 was a by-product of the pandemic and the community's tendency to connect with people in public spaces instead of at home. Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes, said communities were also demanding better walking and cycling infrastructure. "We're reimagining our streets as better places for people, which will drive an increase in foot traffic, support businesses and bring the community together," he said. Projects funded through the Streets as Shared Spaces program will be managed and delivered by councils.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173301740/6287b978-eda8-4c0b-a157-9b185da6d9c6.jpg/r0_564_4032_2842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg