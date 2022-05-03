3 Best stocks to watch out for this year

This is branded content.

A great option to diversify your portfolio is through investing in stocks. To define it in layman's terms, a stock is a kind of investment that represents a partial share in a company. Often than not, investors buy stocks because they assume their money will increase its value in the long run.

However, do note that finding the most suitable stocks that fit your investment strategy is one of the most time-consuming processes you shouldn't take for granted. There are about 6,100 different stocks out there, and so, with a broad range of stocks available, you should be knowledgeable about where to reliably invest your money.

It's worth noting that the stock market's status in the first quarter of 2022 was volatile. Many major stock market indices, such as the Euro Stoxx 50, Nasdaq 100, and the S&P 500, ended low after the quarter.



However, there were areas where the market was doing good. The stock market has become volatile until now because of different world events such as the increase in oil prices, high inflation, high-interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite those facts mentioned, many companies are still continuously maintaining their growth. If you want to learn more about those companies, you should read on.

1. Global Lithium

The ASX lithium company Global Lithium is currently focusing on its wholly-owned Marble Bar lithium project, which is found in Western Australia's North Pilbara Craton. Global Lithium's main exploration target was the project's Archer deposit, intending to have a 60,000-metre reverse-circulation program in the first quarter of 2022.

Likewise, in December of last year, this company acquired an 80 per cent interest in the Manna lithium project from Breaker Resources. The two companies are arranging a joint exploration project in 2022.

In addition, Global Lithium signed a 10-year offtake deal on March 3 for spodumene concentration with Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology which is its most significant stakeholder. Likewise, this stakeholder has a plan to assist Global Lithium with construction funding as well.

Global Lithium company remains strong, so investing your money with its ASX lithium stocks is ideal.

2. Alphabet Inc.

Google's parent, Alphabet Inc., is a massive company. One excellent example of how big this company's scale is by looking at its leading online video platform, YouTube. YouTube ended with around USD$8.6 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. This is nearly USD$1 billion higher than Netflix's revenue in that same year.

In addition, Alphabet's Google dominates nearly 92 per cent of the online search market share. The reason Google gains money through online searches is because of online advertising. Many search results provide four or more paid ads along with more organic results.

Moreover, Alphabet also makes money through the AdWords network. Through this network, the company shows advertisements on different websites over the internet. Here, Alphabet Inc. shares the revenue produced back to the site owner and holds an oversized cut of its net profits.

In terms of stocks, Alphabet Inc.'s stock trades come under two categories: GOOG for Class C shares and GOOGL for Class A shares, all of which provide investors with voting rights. At present, the market cap of this company comes at USD$1.719 trillion, with a current price that's around USD$2,594.60.

3. Apple

Apple is the next company on the list. With a market cap of around USD$2.6 trillion, the tech giant is one of the biggest companies globally and the largest company listed on the Down Jones Industrial Average.

Apple is the maker of well-known products such as the iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers, with iPhone being the primary source of Apple's revenue.

Apple stock is doing better than most stocks, especially techs, during the pause or moderate drop in the stock market's pricing chart. Moreover, Apple has also shown its growth in profits recovering in the recent quarters after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, the company's stock increased after showing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This is the company's best quarter for earnings with all categories excluding iPads.

Conclusion

The ultimate goal in investing is to eventually have that money work for you. You can do that by diversifying your portfolio through different financial instruments, such as bonds, mutual funds, bank deposits, and stocks. The most common choice for people is stock investing. But to be successful in this type of investment you should be clever in finding the best stocks suitable to your investment strategy.

Although the stock market has been volatile from the first quarter to this second quarter because of significant world events, companies are still finding ways to grow. These companies can be a good choice when investing in the stock market. Consider the suggestions and information mentioned above before choosing the best stocks to opt for this year.