news, local-news, early voting, Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Laurieton, federal election, 2022

Early voting in person ahead of the federal election starts from Monday (May 9). If you can't make it to a polling place on election day, you can vote at an early voting centre. Early voting centres will be located in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Laurieton. Eligible voters can cast their vote early in Port Macquarie at unit 2, 171 Lake Road from Monday (May 9) and shop 1, 11 Clifton Drive from May 14. The Camden Haven Scout Hall at 3-5 Tunis Street, Laurieton, will be an early voting centre from May 14, while the Wauchope CWA Hall at 47-51 High Street will also become an early voting centre from May 14. More information about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times are available on the Australian Electoral Commission website. There are eight candidates vying for the seat of Lyne. The candidates are Joanne Pearce, (Independent), Joel Putland (United Australia Party), David Gillespie, (National Party), Alexander Simpson (Labor Party), Steve Attkins (Independent), Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democratic Party), Josephine Cashman, (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) and Karl Attenborough (Australian Greens). Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie, Laurieton, North Haven, Comboyne and Wauchope are in the Lyne electorate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/1adc2a7b-5e5b-4686-a99a-eac6af759b37.jpg/r102_23_2856_1579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg