Camden Haven locals have shared their concerns over car parking in the area following the council's endeavour to create a long-term vision for car parking across the region after seeking community feedback. The 2011 Parking Strategy and Policy is currently under review as Port Macquarie-Hastings Council moves to prepare a Parking Policy and Action Plan. The review is looking at the region with a focus on Port Macquarie west, Port Macquarie east, Lake Road industrial area, Wauchope, North Haven and Laurieton. Laurieton local Kerrie Howard said the influx of new people living in Camden Haven has caused a lack of car park spaces in the area. "It's going to be a hard thing to fix because I think we just have so many more people coming to the area now," she said. "I've only been here for four years, and even I can see the difference with new people and the availability of parking. "Finding a park is one thing, but I think if we had better public transport some of this wouldn't be an issue. "It would be nice if we could also get a nice modernisation of the car park as well because we do want to bring more people in and have this car park be a representation of the community." Wauchope local Patricia Byatt said she ends up parking near the beach when she goes to Laurieton due to the lack of available car park spaces, which she said affects accessibility for older people in the community. "It's just impossible to find a park anywhere in the region," she said. "My husband is 91, we need to be able to park near the shops, and at the moment that's just not possible. "I don't know how they will fix it, whether they put a two-story car park space here, I don't know, but something does need to happen." Camden Haven residents have also raised concerns over the reverse car park along Bold Street, saying it is "dangerous" and "impractical". "I think the reverse parking along the main road causes congestion because it takes a while for people to park," Camden Haven local Diane Haggett said. "I think for the elderly in particular, it is quite difficult for them to maneuver their car to fit the spaces along the street. "I also see so many near-misses of cars pulling out on to the street, so it will be good if we can get an alternative to that." Residents have until Sunday, May 8, to provide key feedback via the council's Have Your Say portal on how they use and view the state of parking across the region. The council will then develop a Draft Parking Policy and Action Plan, before it is tabled at a council meeting and placed on public exhibition. The findings from the exhibition period will be reported to the council once more for endorsement or further review.

