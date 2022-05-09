Camden Haven Courier

Federal election 2022: Early voting centre opens at Lake Road, Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
May 9 2022 - 6:00pm
Marie van Gend, Michelle Thomas, Anne Carrick, Nathan Jamieson and Ilona Conaghan prepare to hand out how to vote flyers with pre-poll voting underway.

A queue formed outside the Lake Road pre-poll centre in Port Macquarie on day one of early voting in the federal election.

