A queue formed outside the Lake Road pre-poll centre in Port Macquarie on day one of early voting in the federal election.
The early voting centre at unit 2, 171 Lake Road opened on Monday (May 9). There will be more early voting centres to come.
Early voting centres at shop 1, 11 Clifton Drive at Port Macquarie, the Camden Haven Scout Hall at 3-5 Tunis Street, Laurieton, and Wauchope CWA Hall at 47-51 High Street open from Saturday (May 14).
They are among more than 500 early voting centres across Australia.
There are seven candidates contesting the May 21 federal election in Cowper and eight candidates are vying for the seat of Lyne.
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) urges voters to plan their vote with electoral commissioner Tom Rogers outlining the range of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
"Australian elections are in-person events - once every three years the country comes together in a transparent and secure environment to have their say," Mr Rogers said.
"If you can vote on election day, then that's what you should do.
Dedicated AEC hygiene officers will be regularly sanitising surfaces and pencils at all AEC early voting centres.
Social distancing will be in force with equipment spaced out, markers and other signs providing guidance and queue controlling staff offering support.
Find out more about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times on the Australian Electoral Commission website.
The AEC has also advised all voters who need a postal vote to only come to the AEC directly - and only if they need one.
Mr Rogers said he'd written to political parties and candidates across the country about their distribution of postal vote applications.
"It's legal but it is potentially misleading and we're concerned," Mr Rogers said.
Postal vote applications close on May 18.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
