Camden Haven Courier

Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen wins Climate Change Art Exhibition award

By Newsroom
May 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Cohen with her award-winning painting Oceania in the Wauchope Gallery. Photo: supplied.

Camden Haven resident Janet Cohen's powerful perspective on climate change has seen her win the People's Choice Award at the 2022 Climate Change Art Exhibition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.