The next stage of the Beach to Beach shared pathway is a step closer.
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie announced $735,000 in federal government funding on Tuesday (May 10), and mayor Peta Pinson outlined $735,000 allocated in Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's draft 2022-2023 budget, as Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee members looked on.
Advertisement
The money is earmarked for one of the five remaining sections of the shared pathway in the Camden Haven.
The Beach to Beach Riverwalk pathway is a community-driven project for a continuous 11 kilometre shared pathway between North Haven breakwall and Pilot Beach.
The federal government and council funding will go towards constructing a 410-metre section along The Boulevarde from the Tip Road to the existing pathway at the so-called running girl sculpture at Dunbogan.
The Beach to Beach committee holds funds of about $70,000 which will also support the Beach to Beach project.
The pathway project brings benefits to residents and visitors.
Beach to Beach Riverwalk Committee president Penny Small said the funding was an incredible result for the Camden Haven community.
"I am grateful for the realisation that this pathway matters so much to so many and people in positions of influence have really stepped up and joined together with the community," she said.
"This is for the community."
Mrs Small said Beach to Beach was about safety and equity of access for the entire community.
"The project is incredibly popular and promises far-reaching tourism benefits," she said.
Dr Gillespie said $735,000 was being made available through the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The program supports councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects.
Dr Gillespie said the completed pathway sections were a great place for everyone to enjoy.
There is more pathway to come.
"It is really going to be an iconic walk for tourists as much as a source of enjoyment for locals from young children to grandparents," he said.
Cr Pinson stressed the importance of funding partnerships for infrastructure projects such as the Beach to Beach shared pathway.
She said the next section of the multi-stage project was a precarious piece that needed to be finished to get people safely walking off the road.
Advertisement
Cr Pinson said the council identified shared pathways as vitally important.
The council's draft budget contains $3.47 million for footpaths across the local government area including the council's $735,000 allocation for the Beach to Beach project.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.