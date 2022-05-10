Camden Haven Courier

New koala reserve north of Taree to protect threatened species on the Mid North Coast

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 10 2022 - 9:38am, first published 7:00am
200 hectares of land adjoining the Killabakh Nature Reserve north of Taree has been acquired by the NSW national parks estate. Photos by Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and National Parks and Wildlife Service

President of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and chairperson of Koala Conservation Australia Sue Ashton said a new koala reserve on the Mid North Coast is a "step in the right direction".

