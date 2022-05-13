Camden Haven Courier

'We are so grateful': Mid North Coast community donates fresh produce to Lismore

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
May 13 2022 - 7:30am
One of the happy recipients of the fresh produce boxes, generously donated by the Mid North Coast community. Photo supplied

Lismore centres have thanked the Mid North Coast community for their generous donations of fresh produce, saying they had not received any fresh fruit and vegetables prior to their donations.

