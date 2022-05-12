With the Giants leading 2/0 the Mariners started their fightback in the third innings when catcher Tim Harris gained a walk. Ben Williams then hit safely to bring Harris home. A wild throw by the Giants let the speedy Ryan Bray on base. It was then that newcomer Nathan Cunningham strode into the batter's box. Cunningham clouted the ball deep into left field. This was followed by an equally impressive line drive to left field by Mat Lenton. The ever reliable Matt Lindsay then hit safely to centre field to give the Mariners a 5/2 lead.