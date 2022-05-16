'Game changer': New state-of-the-art junior golf facility opens at Kew Country Club

Junior golfers are getting ready to tee off at Kew Country Club as Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams officially opened the new state-of-the-art junior golf facility today (May 16).
The new infrastructure provides an interactive Youth Golf Academy building on their already successful North Coast Junior Masters competition.
The $254,000 project was part funded with a $98,000 NSW Government Stronger Country Communities grant.
Kew Country Club assistant general manager Nathan Kerr said the new Mid North Coast Regional Junior Golf Training Range will be a "game changer" for the junior players.
"It's essential for the juniors," Mr Kerr said. "At this stage the juniors have to go anywhere from Coffs Harbour to Newcastle to be able to really develop their skills and grow their game to play professional golf.
"Now that we have this new facility we will be able to teach the juniors those skills, which will be a game changer for the kids.
"It's brilliant to have something undercover as well as it now benefits the players in all types of weather. The last two months haven't been too great as far as golf goes, so it's good to have an alternative for our members."
Mrs Williams said the funding allowed for the construction of an indoor simulated 18 hole driving range, driving range covered golf driving pads, driving range perimeter fence and safety nets.
"I am pleased that the Kew Country Club identified the importance of providing a further training facility for young members and people living with disability at the club and in the region," Mrs Williams said.
"I am sure that young golfers will be lining up to take part in this futuristic golfing simulator as well as attracting other golfers from around the area to experience this amazing new facility.
"It is important that young people benefit from State Government funding programs which is why this round of the Stronger Country Community fund identified the need to promote youth projects across the state.
"$100 million has been distributed across regional NSW, with over $50 million to fund infrastructure and programs designed to directly benefit regional youth."
Kew Country Club general manager Rob Dwyer said he appreciated the ongoing advocacy of MP Leslie Williams as well as the funding support of the NSW Government.
"I know how excited our young golfers are to have this latest technology available right here in the Camden Haven and I am sure it will also attract more golfing enthusiasts to play a round at Kew," Mr Dwyer said.
