Camden Haven Courier

Housing crisis: Mid North Coast residents accessing support services

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
May 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Soup Kitchen co-ordinator Kerri Attenborough-Bourke (left), Monika Hans (top right) and Michael Dudley (bottom right). Photo: Liz Langdale.

An increased number of Mid North Coast residents are accessing support due to the housing crisis and the high cost of living.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.