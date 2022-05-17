Column: electric vehicle charging station grants

Local businesses and motorists are set to benefit from $20 million in grants to establish Australia's largest electric vehicle (EV) destination charging network.
I welcomed the co-funded grants, which will allow up to 3500 EV chargers to be rolled out across regional NSW.
The NSW Government is determined to help local tourism providers by ensuring that our area has the charging stations needed to welcome EV-driving visitors.
The grants range from $2000 to $40,000 per site for EV chargers across regional NSW and were part of a $171 million investment in EV charging over the next four years.
The EV destination charging grants will be offered on a co-funded basis for the purchase and installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in regional areas, which can provide a top-up of up to 130km of range in an hour.
A range of destinations across regional NSW can apply for the grants, including motels, wineries, cafes, restaurants, natural attractions, visitor information centres, museums and zoos.
A series of EV tourist drives would also be developed across the state to promote EV travel across regional NSW following the rollout of the EV chargers.
The NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy aims to increase EV sales to 52 per cent of all new car sales by 2030-31, and the vast majority by 2035.
Funding under the strategy also includes a $131 million investment for ultra-fast charging infrastructure and a $20 million investment in EV charging in commuter car parks, creating a world class charging network across the state.
The EV destination charging grants can be used for the purchase and installation of select electric vehicle (EV) chargers as well as software to tap into the smart capabilities of each charger. This includes:
Eligible destinations can apply for the grants through the Energy Saver website.
