Camden Haven Courier

Column: electric vehicle charging station grants

By Leslie Williams Mp
Updated May 17 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie MP, Leslie Williams

Local businesses and motorists are set to benefit from $20 million in grants to establish Australia's largest electric vehicle (EV) destination charging network.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.