Celebrating the 84th Comboyne Show on Saturday October 22 and October 23. There will be plenty to enjoy including art and craft, produce and cooking, a dog show, poultry show, Moorebeer tastings, live music, heavy horse harness feature, cattle show, show jumping and barrel and flag racing. There will also be reptile shows, an animal nursery, chainsaw competition, magic shows and plenty of food and drinks. Admission is $5 for adults and under 16 is free.
Halfway between Port Macquarie and Taree, Hannam Vale is celebrating 19 years of open gardens. Join the community at Hannam Vale Reserve between 10am and 4pm on October 23 for access to local gardens. There will also be market stalls and food on site.
The Kendall Community Preschool Spring Fete will be held on Saturday, October 29, at 19 Railway St, Kendall from 9am to 1pm. The family-fun day will include kids craft activities, cupcake decorating, a garden gallery, garage sale, sausage sizzle, pony rides, plant stores and a raffle. Come along and enjoy a fun day out.
On Seymour Street there be a diverse range of activities that are accessible and of interest to all, with a closure once a month to run the food, music and market evening. On October 14, 2022 - Love Local will be open to the public and will be highlighting all things local such as food, business, services, clubs, schools, local produce and products.
The award-winning creative team from Monkey Baa Theatre Company are back with a brand-new take on another much-loved tale, Edward the Emu. More than an adaptation, this is a unique imagining of two beloved picture books, Edward the Emu and Edwina the Emu, combining the plights of both emus in one heartfelt, clever and funny new tale. They will be performing at the Glasshouse on November 7 and 8. Details via the theatre.
After two false starts due to cancellations resulting from COVID-19, and now a third due to very bad weather predictions for this coming weekend, Gardenista is set to come alive in Comboyne on 12 and 13th November. Everyone is encouraged to explore and enjoy the five large country gardens and four village gardens that will be open to the public. Gardenista is a festival of gardens but offers much more by way of local food, art and community events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Following the success of the inaugural Bonny Hills Art Prize in January 2022, a second one will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old. Entry forms are now available from Rita Carosi at ritacarosi8@gmail.com and must be submitted no later than Monday, December 5. Further information is available from Rita on 6586 3236/0418 284 583 or John Drinan on 0418 976 283.
There are plenty of local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
