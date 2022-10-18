Following the success of the inaugural Bonny Hills Art Prize in January 2022, a second one will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old. Entry forms are now available from Rita Carosi at ritacarosi8@gmail.com and must be submitted no later than Monday, December 5. Further information is available from Rita on 6586 3236/0418 284 583 or John Drinan on 0418 976 283.