Updated October 18 2022 - 3:58am, first published 12:00am
Comboyne Agriculture Show: Showground Road, October 22-23

Celebrating the 84th Comboyne Show on Saturday October 22 and October 23. There will be plenty to enjoy including art and craft, produce and cooking, a dog show, poultry show, Moorebeer tastings, live music, heavy horse harness feature, cattle show, show jumping and barrel and flag racing. There will also be reptile shows, an animal nursery, chainsaw competition, magic shows and plenty of food and drinks. Admission is $5 for adults and under 16 is free.

