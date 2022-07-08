Camden Haven Courier
What's On: your guide to events in the Camden Haven and beyond

By Newsroom
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:00am
Scale Model Expo: Port Macquarie, July 9 - 10

The annual Scale Model Expo has been on Panthers' calendar for over 20 years. This year, the expo will be in the club's auditorium between 9am and 5pm on July 9, and 9am and 4pm on July 10. A wide variety of hobbies will be represented including radio-controlled ships, cars and aircraft, period ships, historical and fantasy model soldiers, and working railways. View models constructed from timber, brass, fiberglass, resin and even paper. Plastic scale models will include ships, armoured fighting vehicles, aircraft, science fiction and figures. Entry is by gold coin donation which raises funds for charity.

