The annual Scale Model Expo has been on Panthers' calendar for over 20 years. This year, the expo will be in the club's auditorium between 9am and 5pm on July 9, and 9am and 4pm on July 10. A wide variety of hobbies will be represented including radio-controlled ships, cars and aircraft, period ships, historical and fantasy model soldiers, and working railways. View models constructed from timber, brass, fiberglass, resin and even paper. Plastic scale models will include ships, armoured fighting vehicles, aircraft, science fiction and figures. Entry is by gold coin donation which raises funds for charity.
Celebrations Book Club is centred on reading uplifting and inspiring books. Next meeting is Laurieton Library 16 July at 10am. The book to be reviewed is Gary Zukav's "The Seat of the Soul,". You do not have to have read the book to join in. For more information, call Maggie on 6559 4745.
his July school holidays with the very popular Gold Coast troupe Cirkus Maximas making a return appearance on Sunday July 17th at the Laurieton United club's auditorium.
Cirkus Maximas are back on the road with new routines and more fun, and are set to perform at Laurieton United Services Club on Sunday July 17. The show is a fast-paced 60 minutes of circus thrills and spills, acrobatics, juggling, plate spinning, daring stunts, audience participation and more. After the show, children are invited to stay for the circus workshop. Tickets are $10 for the show and an extra $5 if staying for the workshop.
Whether you plan a long break touring around our beautiful country or just having a weekend relaxing by the sea, you will find all your caravan, camping and 4WD needs at the Mid North Coast Outdoor Show. More than 145 exhibitors will be displaying all the latest products and services. Everyday there is a great program of demonstrations and of course new product releases featuring the latest in outdoor equipment. There'll also be competitions and riding and driving demonstrations. For all visitor information, go to www.ruralscene.com.au.
The Hastings Chapter of The American Motorcycle Club (AMC) holds its annual "Far Kew" Rally in August each year at the Kendall Showground. It attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Australia. The weekend consists of bands, a motorbike gymkhana, a show and shine event, and different stalls. Raffle proceeds will go to Community @ 3. The Hastings Chapter was formed in November 2004 and was the 9th Chapter in Australia. Members all share a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles.
There are plenty of local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
