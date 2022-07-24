Camden Haven Courier
What's On: your guide to events in the Camden Haven and Mid North Coast

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:26am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Camping Show: Wauchope Showground, August 5 - 7

Whether you plan a long break touring around our beautiful country or just having a weekend relaxing by the sea, you will find all your caravan, camping and 4WD needs at the Mid North Coast Outdoor Show. More than 145 exhibitors will be displaying all the latest products and services. Everyday there is a great program of demonstrations and of course new product releases featuring the latest in outdoor equipment. There'll also be competitions and riding and driving demonstrations. For all visitor information, go to www.ruralscene.com.au.

Local News

