Whether you plan a long break touring around our beautiful country or just having a weekend relaxing by the sea, you will find all your caravan, camping and 4WD needs at the Mid North Coast Outdoor Show. More than 145 exhibitors will be displaying all the latest products and services. Everyday there is a great program of demonstrations and of course new product releases featuring the latest in outdoor equipment. There'll also be competitions and riding and driving demonstrations. For all visitor information, go to www.ruralscene.com.au.
The Australian Surf Championships return to Port Macquarie. This 18 day event will showcase Australia's best Open and Master Shortboarders, Longboard & Loggers, Adaptive and Bodyboarders. All states have crowned their respective champions and now the time has come to compete and take the overall Australian Championship.
The Hastings Chapter of The American Motorcycle Club (AMC) holds its annual "Far Kew" Rally in August each year at the Kendall Showground. It attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Australia. The weekend consists of bands, a motorbike gymkhana, a show and shine event, and different stalls. Raffle proceeds will go to Community @ 3. The Hastings Chapter was formed in November 2004 and was the 9th Chapter in Australia. Members all share a love of Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Courage to Care is a non-profit organisation which inspires people to stand up to prejudice and discrimination. Developed by B'nai B'rith, the world's oldest community service organisation, Courage to Care has been staging exhibitions and holding outreach programs in schools and workplaces across NSW for over 20 years. It is currently staging an exhibition and workshops in Port Macquarie which can be seen at the Glasshouse between 10am and 2pm until August 28.Courage to Care holds exhibitions and workshops.
The Laurieton Vintage Motor Club will be holding a Father's Day "Show and Shine" on September 4. It will start at 10am at the Laurieton United Serviceman's Club and is for those who appreciate classic and vintage vehicles.
The Beach to Brother Trail Runnig Festival is a series of runs on the Mid-North Coast of NSW all finishing on the top of North Brother Mountain in the Dooragan National Park, Laurieton. The runs take you along coastal pathways, tracks, trails, beaches, and up through the Dooragan National Park. The marathon starts from Port Macquarie Town Beach; the half marathon starts from Lake Cathie, and the 10km starts from Camden Head. For more information, go to Beach to Brother.
There are plenty of local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
