Whether you plan a long break touring around our beautiful country or just having a weekend relaxing by the sea, you will find all your caravan, camping and 4WD needs at the Mid North Coast Outdoor Show. More than 145 exhibitors will be displaying all the latest products and services. Everyday there is a great program of demonstrations and of course new product releases featuring the latest in outdoor equipment. There'll also be competitions and riding and driving demonstrations. For all visitor information, go to www.ruralscene.com.au.