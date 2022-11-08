The Laurieton United Services Club Family Fishing "Bonanza" is running over three days from January 6-8. The event has more the $6000 in cash and prizes up for grabs and caters for anglers of all abiliies. The weigh-in is held at the rear of the club in Seymour on the 8th. Fish must be caught between 6:00am Friday the 6th and Noon on Sunday the 8th. More information through the club.
The Regional Creative Showcase 2022 celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of local talent within our art, design and creative industries. It includes a selection of works by senior high school and TAFE Creative Industry students. This wonderful exhibition will include a broad range of approaches and expressive forms inclusive of Cultural Arts, Design, Digital, Fashion, Textiles and Visual arts. The exhibition is free.
The Dobell Drawing Prize is an unparalleled celebration of drawing technique and innovation. This National Art School touring exhibition showcases 43 of the 64 finalists from the 2021 Prize and includes Euan Macleod's winning work. The exhibition can be seen at the Glasshouse Regional Gallery in Port Macquarie from until January 22, 2023.
Following the success of the inaugural Bonny Hills Art Prize in January 2022, a second one will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old. Entry forms are now available from Rita Carosi at ritacarosi8@gmail.com and must be submitted no later than Monday, December 5. Further information is available from Rita on 6586 3236/0418 284 583 or John Drinan on 0418 976 283.
Bring your picnic blanket and favorite snacks for a family friendly event at Pioneer Park in Comboyne. Moonlight Movies is about encouraging communities to come together during the summer holidays. The film set to be shown on the 6m x 3.2m screen is a family favorite, "Alexander and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day". The film is showing from 7:30pm. This Program is supported by the NSW 2022 Storm and Flood Recovery Package.
The much-loved Seniors Comedy Show, which is part of the annual NSW Seniors Festival, is coming to Port Macquarie for the first time. It will be held on Friday, February 10, at The Glasshouse. The show will see the likes of Vince Sorrenti, Sam McCool and Clint Paddison perform. Tickets can be booked now at The Glasshouse (maximum 4 per booking).
There are plenty of local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
