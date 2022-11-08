Camden Haven Courier
What's on

Looking for something to do? Check out our rolling guide to events and activites around the Camden Haven

By Newsroom
Updated December 26 2022 - 11:15pm, first published November 9 2022 - 10:00am
The LUSC Fishing Bonanza is for all the family

Fishing Bonanza: Laurieton, January 6-8

The Laurieton United Services Club Family Fishing "Bonanza" is running over three days from January 6-8. The event has more the $6000 in cash and prizes up for grabs and caters for anglers of all abiliies. The weigh-in is held at the rear of the club in Seymour on the 8th. Fish must be caught between 6:00am Friday the 6th and Noon on Sunday the 8th. More information through the club.

