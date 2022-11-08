Enjoy the upgraded Seymour Street by visiting one of the events marking its six-month activation program. November is all about Health and Wellbeing. November 10: Free plant giveaway. Plant a plant to attract native bees. November 23: Chat with council's Recovery Team.
After two false starts due to cancellations resulting from COVID-19, and now a third due to very bad weather predictions for this coming weekend, Gardenista is set to come alive in Comboyne on 12 and 13th November. Everyone is encouraged to explore and enjoy the five large country gardens and four village gardens that will be open to the public. Gardenista is a festival of gardens but offers much more by way of local food, art and community events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Head back to the 1980s when rock star wannabe Robbie Heart is New Jersey's most in-demand wedding singer. That's until he's left standing at the altar and decides to ruin every wedding he plays at from that point. Directed by Hamish Keddie with Paul Bishop the Assistant Director, the Wedding Singer is on at the Players Theatre in Lord Street Port Macquarie until November 20. Tickets from the Players Theatre.
Mind your Mates is a 45-minute "toolbox talk" about recognising the signs of depression, anxiety and thoughts of suicide. The presentation is delivered by Lifeline "skills for life" suicide prevention trainers and can be watched at Laurieton United Services Club on November 22, between 10am-11.30am. Register online.
Drawn From Here is an annual creative art journal project open to all residents on the Mid North Coast. Participants are supplied with a blank A5 art journal which they are invited to complete however they wish. These journals will then be on display in a unique, fun and interactive exhibition, held at project's long time sponsor Sunset Framing and Gallery in Port Macquarie. The exhibition will officially open on the 5th of November at 7pm. The exhibition can be seen Tuesday to Friday 9am-4pm or Saturday 9am-12pm.
The Dobell Drawing Prize is an unparalleled celebration of drawing technique and innovation. This National Art School touring exhibition showcases 43 of the 64 finalists from the 2021 Prize and includes Euan Macleod's winning work. The exhibition can be seen at the Glasshouse Regional Gallery in Port Macquarie from November 5 until January 22, 2023.
Following the success of the inaugural Bonny Hills Art Prize in January 2022, a second one will be held between January 4-8, 2023 at the Francis Retreat in Bonny Hills. Local businesses have provided prizes totalling $9050 for all sections, including two new categories for children between 11-18-years-old. There will also be workshops for children between 3-11-years-old. Entry forms are now available from Rita Carosi at ritacarosi8@gmail.com and must be submitted no later than Monday, December 5. Further information is available from Rita on 6586 3236/0418 284 583 or John Drinan on 0418 976 283.
There are plenty of local markets up and down the coast. Whether you are a visitor or a regular, it's worth checking these out.
If you have a community event or activity to share, please submit the details via our online form or send an email to camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
