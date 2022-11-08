Camden Haven Courier
What's On: your rolling guide to what's happening around the Camden Haven

By Newsroom
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:00am
Switching On Seymour Street: Laurieton, November

Enjoy the upgraded Seymour Street by visiting one of the events marking its six-month activation program. November is all about Health and Wellbeing. November 10: Free plant giveaway. Plant a plant to attract native bees. November 23: Chat with council's Recovery Team.

